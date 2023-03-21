Former Nickelodeon Child Star Amanda Bynes on Psychiatric Hold After Being Found Wandering the Streets Nude

Former Nickelodeon child star Amanda Bynes has been placed on a psychiatric hold after being discovered wandering alone and naked on the streets of downtown Los Angeles on Sunday morning.

A bystander claims Bynes waved her down, told her she was coming down from a psychotic episode, and then called 911 on her own, according to TMZ.

Police officials told TMZ Bynes was taken to a local precinct house where it was determined that she would be placed on a 72-hour 5150 psych hold.

The What a Girl Wants star is reportedly still hospitalized and will remain in the care of doctors for several days.

Just a year ago, Bynes was given her freedom when a judge ended a lengthy conservatorship that was initiated by her mother.

“The court determines that the conservatorship is no longer required and that grounds for establishment of a conservatorship of the person no longer exist,” Ventura County Superior Court Judge Roger Lund wrote in March of last year.

An L.A. court granted the conservatorship to Bynes’ mother, Lynn Bynes, in August of 2013 after the actress was released from a facility where she was being treated for mental health issues.

The 36-year-old actress has had a long series of mental health crises, run-ins with the police, and other life issues for over a decade.

Despite all that, until now, Bynes was mostly on stable ground since the end of the conservatorship. And if she actually took control of her issue as the witness claimed, that is likely a step in the right direction.

The actress has not made a public statement on the episode.

Before the episode was reported, co-stars Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell spoke to Entertainment Tonight’s Rachel Smith on Sunday and said they were praying for their All That co-star.

“I’ve just been praying for her,” Mitchell said after Bynes announced she would not be attending the ’90s Con held last weekend. “It’s awesome to see she’s doing better. Which is great. We’re just continuing to pray for her on her journey, and it’s answered prayers that she’s doing a lot better.”

Bynes began her acting career at age seven by appearing in commercials and stage shows including Annie, and The Music Man. By 1996 she joined the cast of Nickelodeon’s popular series All That winning multiple awards during the series.

In 2001 she began making feature films with her first outing, Big Fat Liar alongside fellow child star Frankie Muniz. But by 2012 she began exhibiting strange, self-destructive behavior, and was hospitalized several times for mental distress, which ultimately led to her mother seeking conservatorship in 2013.

