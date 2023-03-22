Watch: Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine Suffers Savage Beating in Florida Gym Locker Room

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine was savagely beaten by a group of men in the locker room of a Florida L.A. Fitness and was rushed to a hospital on Tuesday, according to reports.

Video of the incident shows the men kicking and punching the “Gooba” rapper, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, as he lays on the floor trying to protect his face, TMZ reported.

The rainbow-haired rapper’s attorney told the media that 6ix9ine tried to fight back, but there were too many of the assailants. The rapper also did not have any of his security staff with him during the visit to the gym.

Video of the incident shows at least two large men kicking and punching the rapper, but he is later seen walking out of the locker room in his socks and under his own power.

The gym staffers called the police and the EMS to the scene and the rapper was taken to the hospital with significant facial injuries. He suffered injuries to his jaw, ribs, and his back, TMZ added.

TMZ also obtained photos of the rapper’s injuries and showing serous facial lacerations.

Attorney Lance Lazzaro also said he intends to ask the feds to supply security for the rapper since the rapper was allowed early release from prison because he turned state’s witness against several gang members.

6ix9ine was arrested in 2018 in connection with a shooting of a bystander in Brooklyn during a robbery of members of his gang’s rivals. In 2019 he was sentenced to a 2-year prison term in the case. By 2020, he was released from jail and ordered to serve his last four months in home confinement both over coronavirus fears and because of his testimony against gang members.

It is not clear if the beating in the Florida gym is connected to his testimony against fellow gang members.

The rapper had another run-in with trouble last week when he was thrown out of a Miami baseball stadium for causing a drunken tumult and disturbing other patrons in the stands, PageSix reported.

“He was drunk, he was inebriated and he was out of control,” an eyewitness told the media at the time. “There were a lot of families there last night and he was bothering people.”

The rapper has a long history of arrests. In 2015 he pleaded guilty to a felony count of using a child in a sexual performance in a rap music video, in 2018 he was arrested for attacking a teen in a Texas shopping mall, New York Police suspected he was somehow involved in the shooting of rapper Chief Keef, and along with the trial of the Nine Trey gang as noted above, he has been arrested in several domestic violence incidents.

