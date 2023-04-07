Democrat Actress Sara Foster Calls San Francisco a ‘S**thole’ After Cash App Founder’s Murder: ‘Liberal Politicians Are Ruining Cities’

A Democrat actress has blasted San Francisco leaders following the murder of Cash App co-founder Bob Lee, calling the city a “complete shithole” and saying “liberal politicians are ruining cities.”

Actress Sara Foster — who starred in The CW drama series 90210 and is the daughter of famed record producer David Foster– took off on San Francisco in an Instagram Stories post this week.

“I have no words. SF is a complete shithole. I am a registered democrat and feel confident saying liberal politicians are ruining cities. Disgusting. My heart breaks for this family,” she wrote.

Her post featured a screenshot of an article apparently from the New York Post with the headline, “Bystander ignored dying Cash App founder Bob Lee as he begged for help.”

As Breitbart News reported, Cash App co-founder Bob Lee was stabbed to death this week in San Francisco. Police found him on Tuesday morning suffering from numerous stab wounds and transported him to a hospital where he died. No arrests have been made.

Lee was believed to have been walking in the early morning hours on Tuesday when he was attacked. Video footage shows a critically injured Lee screaming for help after he was stabbed, only to be ignored by onlookers, including a driver who drove away instead of rendering aid.

Under Democrat control, San Francisco has devolved into an urban hellscape of drugs, homelessness, and crime, forcing numerous businesses and thousands of residents to flee the city. Mayor London Breed (D) was a prominent backer of the Defund the Police movement, which called for cuts in public funding to police departments nationwide on the grounds of racism.

