Cash App Creator and Tech Executive Bob Lee Fatally Stabbed in San Francisco

Tributes have begun to pour in for Cash App founder Bob Lee after it was reported that he was stabbed to death in San Francisco, California. Police found him on Tuesday morning suffering from numerous stab wounds and transported him to a hospital where he died. No arrests have been made.

The New York Post reports that the developer of the mobile payment system Cash App, Bob Lee, was fatally stabbed on Tuesday morning in San Francisco. According to local police reports, the 43-year-old was attacked in the downtown neighborhood of Rincon Hill.

Officers arrived on the scene and discovered Lee suffering from numerous stab wounds. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he eventually passed away from his injuries. San Francisco police have not yet disclosed any suspect information or made any arrests.

According to his friend and mixed martial arts champion Jake Shields, Lee was attacked while walking. “He was in the ‘good’ part of the city and appeared to have been targeted in a random mugging/attack,” Shields shared on Twitter.

I just found out my good friend was killed last night while walking him in San Francisco He was in the “good” part of the city and appeared to have been targeted in a random mugging/attack Fuck San Francisco — Jake Shields (@jakeshieldsajj) April 5, 2023

In his impressive career, Bob Lee has held positions such as Square’s chief technology officer and, most recently, MobileCoin’s chief product officer since November 2021. On Tuesday night, his coworkers started offering sincere condolences, with MobileCoin CEO Joshua Goldbard calling Lee “a force of nature.”

“Bob was a force of nature. Helped to birth Android and Cash App into our world,” Goldbard told ABC7. “Moby was his dream: a privacy-protecting wallet for the 21st Century. I will miss him every day.”

Lee made a lot of contributions to the tech sector. According to his profile on MobileCoin’s official website, Lee previously worked at Google, where he served as team leader for the Android core library and contributed to the introduction of the most popular operating system in the world. After that, he invested in a number of businesses, including Figma, Clubhouse, Beeper, and Faire, and founded the social network Present.

Read more at the New York Post here.

