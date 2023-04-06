San Francisco Horror: Witnesses Ignored Cries for Help from Dying Cash App Creator Bob Lee

Video exclusively obtained by the San Francisco Standard shows critically injured Cash App founder and tech executive Bob Lee screaming for help after he was stabbed, only to be ignored by onlookers, including a driver who heartlessly drove away instead of rendering aid to the man who passed away a short time later.

Further details are emerging about the brutal murder of Cash App creator and noted tech executive Bob Lee. As Breitbart News reported Wednesday:

Officers arrived on the scene and discovered Lee suffering from numerous stab wounds. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he eventually passed away from his injuries. San Francisco police have not yet disclosed any suspect information or made any arrests. According to his friend and mixed martial arts champion Jake Shields, Lee was attacked while walking. “He was in the ‘good’ part of the city and appeared to have been targeted in a random mugging/attack,” Shields shared on Twitter.

Although no arrest have been made, video that has not been released to the public shows Lee’s tragic last few minutes after the stabbing attack occurred. The video was exclusively viewed by the San Francisco Standard, which reported its contents Wednesday evening.

The Standard describes a disturbing scene in which the driver of a car refuses to help Lee, despite being shown the extent of his injuries.

Surveillance footage reviewed by The Standard shows Lee, who had already been stabbed, walking up Main Street away from the Bay Bridge at around 2:30 a.m. Lee crosses the intersection at Harrison Street and walks up to a parked white Camry with its hazard lights flashing. Lee then lifts his shirt—as if to show the driver his wound and ask for help—and falls to the ground after the car drives away, the footage shows. He gets up and walks back toward the Bay Bridge before falling to the ground again outside an apartment building called the Portside.

The video, from a surveillance camera in the area, then shows Lee walking up an empty street as he clutches his side and leaves a trail of blood behind him. He reportedly screams into his phone, “Help! Someone stabbed me.”

Lee called 911 at 2:34 a.m. and police arrived about six minutes later, finding him unconscious. He was transported to a local hospital and died shortly after, leaving his children without a father.

SFPD Chief Bill Scott did not have much information to share at a Police Commission meeting held Wednesday evening. “I have nothing to share yet. We don’t want to be premature and definitely we don’t want to speculate so we are going to be thoughtful about following the evidence and we’ll put out what we’ll put out as soon as we can.”

Breitbart News will continue to report on the death of Bob Lee.