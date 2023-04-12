Actor Mark Wahlberg visited a Massachusetts grocery store on Tuesday where he once worked, greeting employees and customers with hugs.

Mark Wahlberg, known for such films as The Perfect Storm (2000) and The Departed (2006), made a stop at the Stop & Shop store in Quincy, Massachusetts, where he bagged groceries as a teenager.

A video the actor posted on Instagram shows him standing in front of the store and later entering to surprise the workers and customers.

“Where it all started — my first job!” the caption read.

“Right here, this is where the whole hustle started,” Wahlberg explained. “I was bagging groceries – $3.65 an hour. I was right up the street getting my driver’s ed.”

He added that on his 17th birthday, he received his driver’s license and bought a Pontiac.

Announcing his intention to “get my job back,” he entered the store to serve “all the cool Stop & Shop customers.”

Pretty soon, he had the chance to put his old customer service skills to use again.

At one point, he bagged groceries for one customer who was checking out, asking her if she wanted her oranges double bagged due to their weight.

Hugging one employee, he explained he was “bagging groceries” and planned to tell “Jeff to give me my job back.”

“Doing some serious good in this world, this young man.” another employee said.

He also took the time to pose for pictures with excited customers and employees.

With one visit to his first workplace, one of Hollywood’s most recognizable stars proved you are never to big to go back to “where it all started.”

