Singer Jason Derulo Leaves $5,000 Tip at Nebraska Restaurant

A lucky server received a pleasant surprise while working a Sunday shift at a Nebraska restaurant.

Jordan Schaffer, a server at Charleston’s Restaurant in Omaha, Nebraska, was working on March 5 when he learned his next party would be especially large, KETV reported.

“I was told I had a party of 18 coming in. And I was like, oh, OK, cool. That’s always fun to have,” Schaffer said, per the outlet.

However, it wasn’t the size of the group but the identity of one of its members that would surprise Jordan.

Jason Derulo, the multi-platinum singer and songwriter, had recently invested in a new women’s volleyball team in Omaha and had dropped into the restaurant where Jason worked for dinner, per KETV.

In a TikTok video Schaffer later posted, he can be seen standing at the head of the table confessing, “My heart’s beating really fast.”

“You guys are really awesome, man.” Derulo replied, apparently pleased with the service.

“It went as perfect as it could have. Charleston’s is really into teamwork, so my coworkers really just kind of help me make his experience as perfect as it could’ve been,” Schaffer explained to KETV.

Schaffer showed a copy of Derulo’s bill in the video, revealing the singer’s bill came out to $795.99 total – meaning the tip amounted to over 628 percent, far in excess of the standard 15-20 percent.

Schaffer to KETV he “couldn’t believe it. Like, seeing $5,000 written out on the check was just — it was, like, heart-stopping, you know.”

He told the outlet he split the tip with one of his coworkers and put his share towards his education.

“Hey Jason, thank you. You just paid for a semester at my college. So you know I hope you and your family have a wonderful time in Omaha, and I hope you see us again. Thank you so much,” he said towards the end of the video.

Derulo replied, “You seem like a great person. Thank you for taking such great care of our fam. Keep spreading the love bro.”

As generous as Derulo’s tip was, for Schaffer, the memory of this once-in-a-lifetime shift may turn out to be just as meaningful.

“Thanks man I’ll be telling this crazy story the rest of my life,” he said in a reply.