Corinne Foxx Says Father Jamie Foxx Recovering from ‘Medical Complication’

(UPI) — Actor Jamie Foxx is recovering from an undisclosed “medical complication” his daughter, Corinne Foxx, posted on Instagram Wednesday. The 55-year-old star is filming the Netflix movie Back in Action in Atlanta.

“We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday,” Corinne Foxx posted. “Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery.”

When reached by CNN, Jamie Foxx’s publicist, Alan Nierob, provided no further details.

“Nothing more, at this time, than what was posted,” he told the outlet.

Jamie Foxx has been working on the film in London and Atlanta since earlier this year. He convinced Cameron Diaz to co-star though the actress hasn’t made a film since 2014. The two were seen on set in London in February.

No plot details have been released on the movie, also starring Glenn Close and Kyle Chandler, but Horrible Bosses’ Seth Gordon is directing.

Foxx is also starring in They Cloned Tyrone with Teyonah Parris and John Boyega, due for release on Netflix on July 21.