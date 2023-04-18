Woke Emily Ratajkowski Poses Topless for Marc Jacobs’s ‘Genderless’ Apparel Campaign After Declaring Herself a Feminist

Woke model Emily Ratajkowski has posed topless for a new Marc Jacobs campaign after repeatedly calling herself a feminist.

The Marc Jacobs campaign for its spring collection shows Emily Ratajkowski modeling the brand’s “genderless” apparel. In one image, the topless Ratajkowski covers her bare breasts with her arms as she casts a sidelong glance at the camera.

In a press release, the fashion label said: ‘The collection plays on the core values and aesthetics central to the brand; exploring genderless expression and celebrating individuality through effortlessly cool streetwear pieces emblazoned with the familiar chain-patterned MARC JACOBS lettering.”

Ratajkowski has boasted in the past about being a feminist and has also promoted feminism.

In 2018, she was arrested with Amy Schumer at an anti-Brett Kavanaugh protest during which Ratajkowski didn’t appear to be wearing a bra.

“Kavanaugh’s confirmation as a Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States is a message to women in this country that they do not matter,” she said at the time.

As Breitbart News reported back in 2017, Ratajkowski clapped back at critics for slamming her racy video shoot for Love magazine’s advent calendar — which saw the model clad in lingerie and provocatively covering herself in mounds of pasta — calling the negative reaction “classic sexism.”

