Actress Rachel McAdams ignited online conversations this week when she proudly displayed her armpit hair in a glamorous photoshoot with the feminist outlet Bustle.

Promoting her upcoming movie, Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret, an adaptation of Judy Blume’s popular novel, McAdams said that she wanted to highlight the importance of sharing her real body, hence the decision to expose her armpit hair and with little retouching in the photos.

“With this shoot, I’m wearing latex underwear,” she said. “But I’ve had two children. This is my body, and I think that’s so important to reflect back out to the world.”

“It’s OK to look your best and work at it and be healthy, but that’s different for everyone,” McAdams added.

McAdams will be returning to big screen with her upcoming movie after a two-year hiatus.

“I felt guilty for not capitalizing on the opportunity that I was being given, because I knew I was in such a lucky spot. But I also knew it wasn’t quite jiving with my personality and what I needed to stay sane,” she said of her two-year acting break.

“There were definitely some anxious moments of wondering if I was just throwing it all away, and why was I doing that?” she added. “It’s taken years to understand what I intuitively was doing.”

McAdams will be playing the mother in Are You There, God? It’s Me, Margaret, a role she told PEOPLE was informed by her own time as a mother.

“She’s such a great mom. She’s imperfect, but that makes her perfect,” McAdams said. “As a mom, it’s not too, too hard to find the messiness, the privilege of getting to watch a child grow up and be their parent.”

