Watch: U.S. House Democrat Takes Time Out to Celebrate Transgender Winner of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’

The U.S. House of Representatives briefly put matters of the country aside this week to celebrate the latest winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

On Wednesday, Rep. Jill Tokuda (D-HI) paused House activity when she took to the floor to salute her fellow Hawaiian Sasha Colby, a male-to-female transgender “woman” who recently emerged victorious in the long-running reality competition show’s 15th season.

“Today, trans people are among the most revered members in the Hawaiian community,” Tokuda said. “Amidst ongoing attacks on our LGBTQ+ rights that particularly target trans people and drag queens, her [sic] win is not only well deserved, it gives us all hope. Congratulations to Sasha Colby.”

I spoke on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives to congratulate @sashacolby, for her historic win on @RuPaulsDragRace. In a country where trans people and drag queens are increasingly being targeted, Sasha's win is not only well-deserved; it gives us hope. pic.twitter.com/wzh2bIbFTK — U.S. Rep. Jill Tokuda (@RepJillTokuda) April 26, 2023

Congratulations, Sasha Colby. You are a leader, a proud māhū, and every drag queen’s favorite drag queen. — U.S. Rep. Jill Tokuda (@RepJillTokuda) April 26, 2023

In her speech, Rep. Tokuda referenced the “māhū” — a term describing gender non-conforming Hawaiians who are often categorized as a third gender.

Sasha Colby’s win highlights the emergence of “trans drag” contestants in Drag Race, which used to be the exclusive domain of men performing in women’s clothes. Speaking to People, Colby said his victory was also important for political reasons.

“It’s a really scary time right now. I think it’s important for someone like me and for the show to be on such a big platform because if you’re so scared at home — which I remember being as a kid — and you turn on the TV and see something that resonates with you or someone that speaks your language and understands your energy, it can be a lifesaver.”

