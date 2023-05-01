A woman reportedly had what attendees said was a “screaming orgasm” in the middle of a Los Angeles Philharmonic concert during Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 5 at the Walt Disney Concert Hall Friday night.

According to attendees at the concert, a woman released a “loud and full body orgasm” in the midst of the show. It remains unclear what, exactly, occurred.

“[F]riends who went to the LA philharmonic last night are reporting that in the middle of the show some lady had a SCREAMING orgasm, to the point where the whole orchestra stopped playing,” one attendee wrote on Twitter. “Some people really know how to live…”

Other reports said the orchestra continued playing without stopping.

An audio recording has surfaced on social media where a woman can be heard making a loud noise as the orchestra plays:

Multiple people who attended the the L.A. Philharmonic concert reported hearing a woman letting out a ‘loud full body orgasm’ during Tchaikovsky’s fifth symphony “I saw the girl after it had happened, and I assume that she … had an orgasm because she was heavily breathing, and… pic.twitter.com/UmfS5ycTmp — LockharTVMedia (@LockharTVMedia) May 1, 2023

“A woman in the audience had [a] loud and full body orgasm during the 5th’s second movement … band politely carried on. Props to LAPhil [Los Angeles Philharmonic] (and Pytor Ilyich) for bringing it on….” another attendee wrote on Twitter.

One attendee, Molly Grant, told the Los Angeles Times that the experience was “quite beautiful.”

“I saw the girl after it had happened, and I assume that she … had an orgasm because she was heavily breathing, and her partner was smiling and looking at her — like in an effort to not shame her,” Grant said.

