Watch: ‘Dawson’s Creek’ Star James Van Der Beek Rips DNC for Backing Biden — ‘No Debate, No Democracy,’ Do Your F**king Job’

Actor James Van Der Beek doesn’t want to wait for his life to be over to see a debate within the DNC. The Dawson’s Creek and Varsity Blues star publicly scolded the Democratic National Committee (DNC) for backing Joe Biden without allowing his challengers, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Marianne Williamson, to debate him on television.

In a video posted to TikTok, Van Der Beek said that democracy cannot exist if an unelected elite decides who becomes president without allowing the people to hear all sides out in a debate, suggesting that America would be in control of Big Tech, Big Business, Big Pharma, and other major elites.

“How is this a democracy? And how is anybody in the DNC today going to post about thanking our troops and thanking the families who have made the ultimate sacrifice to preserve our democracy and our way of freedom?”

“Now listen, I am grateful for them, but any member of the DNC who’s gonna think about that posting that today… Stop,” he added. “Think and do your fucking job before you start posting about how grateful you are that there are people out there who are willing to die to preserve our democracy because you are not preserving democracy right now.”

Van Der Beek said that the DNC heads have been “shoehorning” their pick and forcing it on the rest of the country. He also cited polls that show Robert Kennedy Jr. has 19 percent support while Marianne Williamson has 7 percent.

“That is a quarter of the vote who already thinks, at the very least, some debate about who ought to be president,” he asserted. “There’s no debate, there’s no democracy. No primary, no legitimate president.”

🔥 James Van Der Beek Calls Out the @DNC “No debate, no democracy” pic.twitter.com/p6JUPhVsOj — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) May 30, 2023

Billionaire Elon Musk also recently scolded the DNC for not allowing primary debates between Biden and the other candidates after The Young Turks host Cenk Uygur voiced his displeasure.

“DNC has already announced that it will not allow any debates in 2024 primary. Biden is not to be challenged. Everyone on the Democratic side must shut up and fall in line. Not having debates is undemocratic and ridiculous. No progressive should agree to this kind of power grab,” tweeted Uygur.

“We will do our best to support candidates from all parties, so that the public may make the most informed choice. Far too much back room dealing seems to be happening,” Musk later said.

