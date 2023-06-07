Report: ‘X-Men’ Director Bryan Singer Living in Israel and Making Documentary to Address Sexual Assault Claims

Hollywood director Bryan Singer hasn’t made a movie since Bohemian Rhapsody in 2018 after multiple allegations surfaced claiming he had sexually assaulted a number of underage boys. Now the director is reportedly mounting his next project — a documentary that will seek to address those claims.

Singer is working on a self-financed documentary about himself and “his struggles,” a source who was approached about the project told Variety. According to the pitch, which the source called “impressive,” Singer intends to address the allegations of sexual misconduct and cover his attempt at career resurrection.

He is also reportedly working on “three narrative features set in and around Israel, where he has been living in recent years,” the outlet reported. The movies — one of which is set during the 1970s — would be made for $10 million each and mark a return to Singer’s more modestly budgeted indie roots.

Singer, who is working without an agent, has been meeting with would-be investors about backing the films, Variety said.

Another source told the outlet Singer is also working on a documentary about Olympic gold-medalist Greg Louganis.

Singer’s career implosion began when 20th Century Fox fired him from Bohemian Rhapsody in the middle of production, though he ended up retaining sole directorial credit.

Despite years of dodging rumors about alleged relationships with underage boys, the filmmaker met his fate during the height of the #MeToo movement when The Atlantic published a report in 2019 detailing four accusations of sex and other forms of misconduct with underage boys.

In one case, a former child actor alleged Singer fondled him on the set of Apt Pupil (1998) when he was 13 and Singer was 32.

Singer has maintained his innocence, but his Hollywood career essentially came to an end.

