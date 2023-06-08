‘Clueless’ Star Alicia Silverstone Endorses Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for President: ‘Deeply Disappointed with Political Leadership at Every Turn’

Clueless star Alicia Silverstone took to social media on Tuesday to endorse Democrat Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for President of the United States in the upcoming 2024 election, saying he “provides hope” for people to “trust our government.”

“Last year, I cancelled my Democratic Party registration and registered as an Independent voter. Like many others, I am deeply disappointed with political leadership at every turn,” Silverstone wrote in an Instagram caption.

“The division, the lies, the profiteering at the expense of the people and public health. But [Robert F. Kennedy Jr.] gives me hope,” the actress continued. “This man gets me excited about the potential for truth and justice. He provides hope for young and old to trust our government once again. RFK Jr. is a person we can be inspired and be proud to call President.”

The Blast from the Past star went on to say that “Bobby is a true leader. He loves our country deeply and is the most courageous warrior. He fights for all mothers and children. He fights for our planet, fairness, and freedom.”

Silverstone also referred to Kennedy Jr. as “someone who can unify” the nation, as well as a “walking history book,” who has “no tolerance for corruption or bullying.”

“I love his vision of peace, unity, and justice for all. I am uplifted by his commitment to protect civil and worker rights as well as our children’s health. We need leaders who will resolve poverty, pollution, inequality, and stop wars… Bobby is that leader,” she said.

The actress also noted that she has worked with Kennedy Jr. on children’s health and environmental issues for more than 15 years.

“I’ve worked alongside Bobby for children’s health and our environment for 15 plus years. I love me some Bobby!! He is just incredible. If you want more information, go to Kennedy24.com to learn more about this incredible leader,” Silverstone said.

