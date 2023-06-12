J. Harrison Ghee and Alex Newell Become First Nonbinary Tony Award Acting Winners

History was made at Sunday night’s 76th Tony Awards with J. Harrison Ghee and Alex Newell becoming the first nonbinary performers to walk away with acting prizes.

Last year, composer and writer Toby Marlow of Six became the first nonbinary Tony winner.

Ghee won lead actor (musical) for portraying Jerry/Daphne in Casey Nicholaw’s Some Like It Hot, while Newell claimed the featured actor (musical) statuette for Lulu in Jack O’Brien’s Shucked.

“Thank you for the humanity. Thank you for my incredible company who raised me up every single day,” said Ghee who stars in the adaptation of the classic cross-dressing comedy film.

“My mother raised me to understand that the gifts God gave me were not about me,” Ghee had outlined, according to Variety.

“To use them to be effective in the world. For every trans, nonbinary, gender non-conforming human — whoever was told they couldn’t be, couldn’t be seen, this is for you. ‘Some Like It Hot’ and that ain’t bad.”

In an interview with Variety, Ghee spoke about the role.

“It’s not a gendered profession to me, and I was grateful to be asked for consideration on where I wanted to be viewed,” said Ghee. “Making that decision wasn’t hard on my spirit. It was just to be confident and intentional about my work and meeting the moment.”

Newell expressed appreciation for the honor claiming it was good to be “seen.”

“Thank you for seeing me Broadway,” Newell said. “I should not be up here as a queer, non-binary, fat, Black, little baby from Massachusetts. And to anyone that thinks that they can’t do it, I’m going to look you dead in your face that you can do anything you put your mind to.”

In an interview with Variety, Newell explained why the supporting actor category was chosen.

“I went based off the English language,” Newell said. “Everyone who does acting is an actor. That is genderless.”