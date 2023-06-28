Madonna Hospitalized for ‘Serious Bacterial Infection,’ Several Day Stay in ICU, Delays World Tour

Madonna has been hospitalized for what her manager described as a “serious bacterial infection” that required the mega pop star to spend several days in intensive care.

The 64-year-old Material Girl is still “under medical care” but is improving and is expected to make a full recovery, her manager Guy Oseary said in an Instagram post Wednesday.

Madonna initially fell ill on Saturday, leading to her stay in the ICU. The nature of the infection remains unclear.

Page Six reported Madonna was found unresponsive over the weekend, and was rushed to a New York City hospital and intubated.

The singer was reportedly intubated for at least one night before having the tube removed and is now alert and recovering. Her daughter Lourdes Leon was by her side throughout the ordeal, sources told Page Six.

“At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour,” Oseary wrote. “We will share more details with you soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows.”

Madonna was set to kick off her “Celebration” world tour July 15 in Vancouver, with dates in North America and Europe.

