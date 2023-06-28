Watch: Glastonbury Crowd Helps Lewis Capaldi Finish ‘Someone You Loved’ When Singer Experiences Tourette Symptoms

The crowd at the Glastonbury Festival in England helped pop star Lewis Capaldi finish his song “Someone You Loved” when the ailing singer experienced Tourette Syndrome symptoms mid-performance.

Lewis Capaldi was performing on stage at Glastonbury when his symptoms became apparent, rendering him unable to complete the number. That was when the appreciative crowd spontaneously chimed in en masse to help Capaldi cross the finish line.

Watch below:

Capaldi, 26, reportedly apologized to the crowd at the end of the song.

“Glastonbury, I’m really sorry. I’m a bit annoyed with myself,” he said, according to the BBC. “I feel like I’ll be taking another wee break over the next couple of weeks. So you probably won’t see much of me for the rest of the year.”

Capaldi later posted a message to Twitter thanking the crowd.

Last year, Capaldi revealed his Tourette diagnosis, saying in an Instagram Live post that he wanted to go public with the diagnosis because he “didn’t want people to think I was taking cocaine or something.”

“My shoulder twitches when I am excited, happy, nervous or stressed,” he said. “It is something I am living with.”

