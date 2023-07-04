Roseanne Barr Returns to Twitter After Three-Year Absence, Thanks Elon Musk

Roseanne Barr has returned to Twitter after a nearly three-year absence, thanking Elon Musk for allowing her recent interview with fellow comedian Theo Von to remain on the platform after Google-owned YouTube censored it.

In a tweet posted late Monday, Roseanne Barr wrote “damn it feels good to be a gangster.”

She also thanked author and podcaster Michael Malice for “getting me my twitter back,” though it remains unclear what she was referring to since Barr appeared to have voluntarily quit the platform in late 2020, which was when she posted her last tweet.

Roseanne Barr ran afoul YouTube censors last week after she made an appearance on comedian Theo Von’s podcast.

During the conversation, the two comedians discussed Silicon Valley’s efforts to censor what the left calls “misinformation.” At one point, Barr sarcastically gave an example, saying, “And you know, nobody died in the Holocaust either. That’s the truth.”

YouTube subsequently removed the video citing “hate speech” rules, even though it was clear Barr was joking.

Elon Musk later tweeted that the video would be allowed to stay on Twitter, saying “comedy is legal on this platform.”

Some left-wing influencers tweeted edited versions of Barr’s comment in what appeared like an effort to get her de-platformed and to smear Donald Trump by association.

“Nobody died in the Holocaust. It SHOULD happen. Six millions Jews SHOULD die right now, because they cause all the problems in the world.” Is anyone surprised that sicko Roseanne Barr supports Donald Trump?pic.twitter.com/I4szhQmDT1 — Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) June 27, 2023

