Watch: Harry Styles Gets Hit in Face with Thrown Object During Concert, Latest Pop Star Assaulted on Stage

Harry Styles became the latest pop star to be assaulted during a live performance when a thrown object struck him in the face while he was on stage in Vienna.

On Saturday, Harry Styles was in the Austrian capital as part of his worldwide Love on Tour concert. The singer was walking down the stage with microphone in hand when a flying object struck him in the face, causing him to wince in pain and cover his face with his hand.

Watch below:

It remains unclear how seriously Styles was hurt during the incident.

The assault is the latest in a growing trend of pop stars getting hit in the face while performing live.

Last month, Bebe Rexha was struck in the face by a cellphone thrown at her from the crowd while she was performing onstage during a concert in New York City. Photos later showed Rexha with a badly bruised and swollen left eye.

Singer Ava Max was smacked in the face by a man who rushed the stage during a concert in Los Angeles.

Kelsea Ballerini was hit in the face by a friendship bracelet thrown on stage while performing in Idaho.

FRIENDLY ASSAULT! Musician Kelsea Ballerini got SMACKED IN THE FACE by a friendship bracelet thrown on stage during her concert in Boise, Idaho, on Wednesday. Ballerini let the stage for a moment but returned after staff lectured the audience. pic.twitter.com/OmTH3xBZsW — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) June 30, 2023

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com