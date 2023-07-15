Watch: Ron Perlman Threatens Hollywood Executive over Strike Comment — ‘We Know Who Said That and Where He F**king Lives’

Actor Ron Perlman lost his temper yet again when he issued a menacing threat this week to an unnamed Hollywood executive, saying he knows where the executive lives. “Be careful, motherfucker,” the actor warned.

He later walked back his threat, saying he “doesn’t wish anybody any harm.”

Ron Perlman posted the the angry threat to his Instagram Stores Friday. The actor was responding to a Deadline article that quoted an anonymous Hollywood executive who said studios are deliberately dragging their feet on negotiations with the Writers Guild of America “until union members start losing their apartments and losing their houses.”

The comment has gone viral, enraging striking Hollywood writers. Following actors’ own strike declaration this week, Perlman went ballistic on the anonymous executive in a video that has also gone viral.

“Listen to me, motherfucker, there’s a lot of ways to lose your house. Some of it is financial. Some of it is karma. And some of it is just figuring out who the fuck said that. And we know who said that and where he fucking lives.”

Ron Perlman on the studio exec that wanted the strike to drag on until union members lose their homes: “There’s a lot of ways to lose your house. You wish that on people, you wish that families starve while you’re making 27-fucking-million a year.” pic.twitter.com/BWBNeervml — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 14, 2023

He continued: “There’s a lot of ways to lose your house. You wish that on people. You wish that families starve while you’re making $27 fucking million a year.”

He later backtracked in a subsequent Instagram post.

“Admittedly, I got quite heated,” he said. “Let me make something clear right now. I don’t wish anybody any harm. I hope the asshole who made that comment also doesn’t wish anybody any harm.”

On Thursday, SAG-AFTRA officially declared a strike against Hollywood studios, effectively bringing TV and movie production around. the country to a halt. The historic shutdown comes as the Writers Guild of America approaches the fourth month of its own strike.

Perlman has a history of losing his temper on social media, posting profane rants against conservatives and Republicans.

