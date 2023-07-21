$2 Billion Red State Theme Park Plans to ‘Celebrate All that We Stand for in America’ and Rival Woke Disney Parks

A massive $2 billion theme park is being planned near Tulsa, Oklahoma, to rival the woke Disney theme parks, officials announced on Wednesday.

The American Heartland Theme Park and Resort is on the drawing board to open sometime in 2025 in Vinta, a town just to the north east of Tulsa. Tulsa World reported. The new attraction hopes to give families a wholesome, American-styled place for families to go as the Disney corporation continues its headlong rush toward extreme leftism.

The resort “will attract visitors from around the world to celebrate all that we stand for, here in hometown America,” Vinita Mayor Josh Lee said during a presser on Wednesday.

A new entertainment development is coming to Oklahoma! American Heartland Theme Park and Resort will offer a visitor experience rivaling the world’s top resort destinations. Three Ponies RV Park will open in 2025 and the theme park in 2026. pic.twitter.com/bLBNdsCNwV — American Heartland Theme Park (@AmericanHrtland) July 20, 2023

The resort will begin as a camping park for RVs and will also feature cabins, with a planned opening in spring of 2025, to be followed the next year with a park including rides and other attractions the following year.

“We are thrilled to make Oklahoma the home of American Heartland Theme Park and Resort,” American Heartland CEO Larry Wilhite added.

“At the crossroads of the heartland, Oklahoma is an attractive location for a family entertainment destination. The state’s business-friendly approach and innovative partnership efforts have helped make this possible. We look forward to bringing unforgettable generational experiences to Oklahoma,” Wilhite added.

The project is set to make use of a 1,000-acre plot which will include a 125-acre theme park comparable in size to Disneyland and the Magic Kingdom.

Along with the Three Ponies RV Park, developers plan to construct a 300-room, world-class hotel with an indoor water park.

The theme park plans to bring America-themed attractions to the location.

“We live in a troubled world, as we all know,” American Heartland Founder and Chief Creative Officer Gene Bicknell said during the press conference.

“There is so much to celebrate about our country: its landscapes, its cultures and most importantly, its people,” Bicknell said. “No matter where you’re from, you’ll feel right at home at American Heartland.”

“Our mission here today is to bring peace and hope and joy and economic growth to this area. It’s also a movement to promote the entire country and perhaps the world,” Bicknel added. “American Heartland will be a place families can come together to create lasting memories, experience joy, laughter, imagination and wonder.”

The developer is American Heartland, an affiliate of Branson, Missouri-based Mansion Entertainment Group LLC, which already has successful operations in Branson.

“American Heartland Theme Park and Resort will offer a visitor experience rivaling the world’s top resort destinations, and it’s right here in Oklahoma,” said Executive Producer Steve Hedrick.

It will be “a family-friendly park built on the American foundations of hard work, hard play and boundless adventure,” he continued.

“A collection of distinctly American lands welcome guests on a journey through the best of our American story,” Hedrick added.

The all-American theme will include: Great Plains, Bayou Bay, Big Timber Falls, Stony Point Harbor, Liberty Village and Electropolis, Hedrick said.

