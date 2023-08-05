Jamie Foxx Apologizes for Instagram Post Saying ‘They Killed This Dude Named Jesus’ Following Accusations of Anti-Semitism

Hollywood star Jamie Foxx has apologized to the Jewish community for a recent social media post in which he referenced the killing of Jesus Christ, saying he was referring to a betrayal by a “fake friend,” and wasn’t targeting Jews.

Jamie Foxx published the initial message Saturday in his Instagram stories. “They killed this dude named Jesus,” he wrote. “What do you think they’ll do to you???!” He used the hashtags #fakefriends and #fakelove.

Foxx quickly apologized after accusations of anti-semitism started appearing on social media.

“I want to apologize to the Jewish community and anybody else who was offended by my post,” he wrote. “I know my words were clumsy and have caused offense…. [That] was never my intent.”

He said he felt “betrayed by a fake friend” and that was what he meant by “they.”

Friends actress Jennifer Aniston also got swept up in the social media hysteria after a screenshot circulated on social media appearing to show that she “liked” Foxx’s original post.

“This really makes me sick. I did not ‘like’ this post on purpose or by accident,” Aniston wrote in an Instagram stories post. “And more importantly, I want to be clear to my friends and anyone hurt by this showing up in their feeds – I do NOT support any form of antisemitism. And I truly don’t tolerate HATE of any kind. Period.”

Foxx recently emerged in public following an unspecified and mysterious health scare that had fans wondering about his well-being.

The Oscar winner said in late July that he is recovering, adding that “God got me through it.”

