‘Whose Line’ Star Wayne Brady Comes Out as Pansexual

Wayne Brady, star of the hit improv show Whose Line is it Anyway and host of Let’s Make a Deal, has come out as pansexual. Wayne Brady declared his newly discovered sexuality in a statement to People magazine, describing “pansexual” as “bisexual — with an open mind.”

Brady said he came to this discovery while doing research “both with myself and just with the world,” adding that he could not determine if he were bisexual “because I had to really see what that was, especially because I really have not gotten a chance to act on anything.”

“So, I came to pansexual because — and I know that I’m completely messing up the dictionary meaning — but to me, pan means being able to be attracted to anyone who identifies as gay, straight, bi, transsexual or non-binary,” he said. “Being able to be attracted across the board. And, I think, at least for me for right now, that is the proper place. I took pan to mean that not only can I be attracted to any of these people or types physically, but I could be attracted to the person that is there.”

Pansexual typically means being attracted to people of all sexualities, including transgenders, non-binaries, and many more expressions of gender identity.

Brady said that he first came out to his ex-wife Mandie Taketa who reportedly said that “coming out would help him be happier.”

“I can be the best dad that Maile needs. I can be the best friend to Mandie, the best son to my mother, and one day, the best partner to someone, because I’m doing this for me,” he siad. “Not dating yet though! [Laughs] I am single, but it’s not about being with someone right now. I’ve got some work to do still. Then, Wayne as a single, open-minded pansexual can make a decision and be free and open to other people.”

Brady joins the ranks of pansexual celebrities like Demi Lovato, Mae Whitman, Jena Malone, Miley Cyrus, Tess Holliday, Bella Thorne, and Janelle Monáe.

Paul Roland Bois joined Breitbart News in 2021. He also directed the award-winning feature film, EXEMPLUM, which can be viewed for FREE on YouTube or Tubi. A high-quality, ad-free stream can also be purchased on Google Play or Vimeo on Demand. Follow him on Twitter @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.