Woody Harrelson Breaks with Hollywood Elites to Endorse Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. for President

Actor Woody Harrelson has broken from fellow Hollywood leftists to endorse Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. — a bold move that could imperil the actor’s career in an industry where fealty to the party establishment is almost a prerequisite for employment.

Woody Harrelson wore a “Kennedy 2024” hat as he posed with Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.’s wife, Curb Your Enthusiasm actress Cheryl Hines, who posted the photo to her Instagram profile on Thursday.

“Great seeing you Woody,” she wrote.

Woody Harrelson has been an outspoken critic of the pharmaceutical industry as well as COVID vaccine mandates, using his February hosting appearance on NBC’s Saturday Night Live to publicly air his beliefs.

As Breitbart News reported, Harrelson used his SNL monologue to skewer pharmaceutical companies as “drug cartels” who pressured politicians and the news media into pushing the COVID vaccine and lockdowns.

The actor has also become more vocal about his disagreements with other liberals.

“There are things that the liberals do that I think, What fucking idiots. And then there’s also conservative ideology that strikes me as odd. I consider myself, really, an anarchist,” he recently told Esquire.

Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. hasn’t been shy about his criticisms of Big Pharma as well as his vaccine skepticism as he challenges President Joe Biden for the Democratic nomination. As a result, the corporate news media — many of whom depend on advertising from pharmaceutical companies — have launched relentless attacks on his character in an attempt to derail his candidacy.

Other celebrities who have endorsed Kennedy, Jr. include Alicia Silverstone and SNL alum Rob Schneider.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com