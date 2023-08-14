Clarence Avant, Legendary Music Executive, the ‘Godfather of Black Entertainment,’ Dies at 92

Clarence Avant, a man dubbed the “Godfather of black entertainment” has died, his family confirmed Monday. He was 92.

His death came 20 months after his wife of 54 years, philanthropist Jacqueline Avant, was shot and killed by an intruder in their Beverly Hills home in the early morning hours of Dec. 1, 2021, as Breitbart News reported.

A statement provided by his family including son-in-law Ted Sarandos, the Netflix Co-CEO, announced Avant’s loss “with a heavy heart,” and said he had “passed away gently” at his LA home yesterday.

The statement said:

Through his revolutionary business leadership, Clarence became affectionately known as ‘the Black Godfather’ in the worlds of music, entertainment, politics, and sports. Clarence leaves behind a loving family and a sea of friends and associates that have changed the world and will continue to change the world for generations to come. The joy of his legacy eases the sorrow of our loss.

Deadline notes Avant was a pioneering music executive who was also a film producer and entrepreneur.

A 2019 Netflix feature, The Black Godfather, depicted his story and was directed by Reginald Hudlin. It was nominated for a Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics, which were penned by Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo.

More to come…