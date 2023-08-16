Disney Fans Turning on Rachel Zegler over Snide Comments About Original ‘Snow White’: ‘She’s a Walking PR Disaster for Disney’

Disney fans are turning on Rachel Zegler — the star of the studio’s upcoming, live-action remake of Snow White — after interviews she gave last year resurfaced showing her making snarky and disparaging remarks about the original 1937 animated classic.

Her snide attitude is quickly turning into a major PR liability for Disney, which is planning to release the remake in early 2024. In one interview, Zegler trashed the original by saying Snow White’s key love interest Prince Florian is a creepy “stalker.”

It just gets worse and worse…. The new Snow White says that the Prince was a creepy stalker and suggests that all scenes of the Prince could be cut She’s a walking PR disaster for Disney pic.twitter.com/7QJGDIx5er — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) August 13, 2023

In another, she disparaged the original’s celebration of romance, saying the new Snow White is “not gonna to be saved by the prince, and she’s not gonna be dreaming about true love.”

Zegler’s interviews have gone viral, prompting a tidal wave of negative social media reaction that is now bleeding into the studio’s fan base.

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen such a condescending, smug Disney princess ever in my life,” a TikTok user said.

“If this is the way Disney is trying to get women into watching their films, I don’t think they’re doing it right. Because she made us sound like women only matter if they are hateful of love, hatful of any kind of romance, and we only exist to thrive and be a leader. Which, hey, it is okay if you want to, but not everyone wants to be that.”

the girlies on tiktok are dogpiling Rachel Zegler because…they think she’s cringe. since when are fairytale princesses endangered species that need to be advocated for this hard??? https://t.co/nEej8ku4i7 pic.twitter.com/yw7pmstbD1 — Franchesca Ramsey (@chescaleigh) August 12, 2023

Another Disney devotee hit back at Zegler over the issue of feminism.

“I could literally write a PhD thesis on the pseudo feminism that is criticizing Disney princesses,” said TikTok user @cosywithangie.

“Criticizing Disney princesses is not feminist. Not every woman is a leader. Not everyone woman wants to be a leader. Not every woman wants or craves power and that’s okay. It is not anti-feminist to want to fall in love, to want to get married, to want to stay at home, to be soft, to be a homemaker. None of these things make you less valuable as a person or a woman.”

Many fans are singling out Zegler’s unattractive attitude, which they say is alienating potential ticket buyers.

Rachel Zegler is single-handedly destroying this movie. My TikTok feed is full of ppl on all sides posting about her holier-than-thou crappy attitude is not okay & Snow doesn’t need to be modern. It’s impressive how many people she’s turned against seeing Snow White. Bravo👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/EUdli8mh1v — Tuggs🍷✝️ (@thattugglife) August 11, 2023

rachel zegler seems like the most annoying person ever sorry not sorry pic.twitter.com/5UDShstMav — ne (@friendlytroubIe) August 9, 2023

Zegler was recently interviewed on the SAG-AFTA picket line, where she declared that if she has to stand around 18 hours in costume as a Disney princess, then “I deserve to be paid for every hour that [Snow White] is streamed online.”

Her pissy sense of entitlement has only inflamed the public’s resentment toward her.

@rachelzegler You got paid millions for standing 18 hours doing your job. Meanwhile, millions of unprivileged are paid minimum wage for standing hours as cashiers, retail associates, restaurant servers, and factory workers, but poor YOU! #SnowWhitepic.twitter.com/4sRZSqGpvU — Deadlock616 (@Deadlock616) August 9, 2023

