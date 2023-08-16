Disney Fans Turning on Rachel Zegler over Snide Comments About Original ‘Snow White’: ‘She’s a Walking PR Disaster for Disney’

David Ng

Disney fans are turning on Rachel Zegler — the star of the studio’s upcoming, live-action remake of Snow White — after interviews she gave last year resurfaced showing her making snarky and disparaging remarks about the original 1937 animated classic.

Her snide attitude is quickly turning into a major PR liability for Disney, which is planning to release the remake in early 2024. In one interview, Zegler trashed the original by saying Snow White’s key love interest Prince Florian is a creepy “stalker.”

In another, she disparaged the original’s celebration of romance, saying the new Snow White is “not gonna to be saved by the prince, and she’s not gonna be dreaming about true love.”

Zegler’s interviews have gone viral, prompting a tidal wave of negative social media reaction that is now bleeding into the studio’s fan base.

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen such a condescending, smug Disney princess ever in my life,” a TikTok user said.

“If this is the way Disney is trying to get women into watching their films, I don’t think they’re doing it right. Because she made us sound like women only matter if they are hateful of love, hatful of any kind of romance, and we only exist to thrive and be a leader. Which, hey, it is okay if you want to, but not everyone wants to be that.”

Another Disney devotee hit back at Zegler over the issue of feminism.

“I could literally write a PhD thesis on the pseudo feminism that is criticizing Disney princesses,” said TikTok user @cosywithangie.

“Criticizing Disney princesses is not feminist. Not every woman is a leader. Not everyone woman wants to be a leader. Not every woman wants or craves power and that’s okay. It is not anti-feminist to want to fall in love, to want to get married, to want to stay at home, to be soft, to be a homemaker. None of these things make you less valuable as a person or a woman.”

Many fans are singling out Zegler’s unattractive attitude, which they say is alienating potential ticket buyers.

Zegler was recently interviewed on the SAG-AFTA picket line, where she declared that if she has to stand around 18 hours in costume as a Disney princess, then “I deserve to be paid for every hour that [Snow White] is streamed online.”

Her pissy sense of entitlement has only inflamed the public’s resentment toward her.

