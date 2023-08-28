Biden Economy: Emmy-Winning ‘Sopranos’ Star Drea de Matteo Joins OnlyFans

Actress Drea de Matteo — who played the imperious Adriana La Cerva on all six seasons of HBO’s The Sopranos — has launched an OnlyFans page where she is charging subscribers $15 a month to see adults-only images.

The Emmy-winning actress’ decision to join OnlyFans is the latest sign of hard economic times for even prominent Hollywood stars. On top of the inflation and soaring energy prices caused by the Biden administration, actors are dealing with long-term unemployment — with no end in sight — due to the Hollywood strikes.

Drea de Matteo announced her OnlyFans page — winkingly subtitled “The Sopornos” — on Instagram this Saturday.

De Matteo’s OnlyFans profile photo showed her naked, with her arms covering her breasts, and wearing boots while smoking a cigarette.

'The Sopranos' Star Drea de Matteo Launches An OnlyFans Subscription Site https://t.co/7t7QrLRShD — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) August 26, 2023

The actress received acclaim for her performance as Adriana La Cerva, the tough-as-nails fiancee of the Michael Imperioli character who is ultimately killed per the orders of Tony Soprano. She won the Emmy for best supporting actress in a drama series in 2004.

De Matteo went on the star in Sons of Anarchy, Desperate Housewives, and the NBC police drama Shades of Blue. She is currently starring in the Amazon series Paradise City.

Hollywood actors are nearing the second month of their strike, which has brought TV and movie production to a historic halt around the country. Meanwhile, Hollywood writers are approaching their fifth month of striking — the longest writers strike in decades.

De Matteo has two children — a 15-year-old daughter and a 12-year-old son — from a previous relationship with country singer and record producer Shooter Jennings.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com