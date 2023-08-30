Selena Gomez Shamed for Breaking SAG-AFTRA Strike Rules After Post About Her Show ‘Only Murders in the Building’

Hollywood star Selena Gomez has been shamed for posting about her Hulu series Only Murders in the Building — a violation of SAG-AFTRA rules that forbid guild members from promoting their shows or movies during the ongoing strike.

Gomez recently took to Instagram to express her emotions about being unable to keep working on the show. “Missing and wanting @onlymudershulu,” she appears to have written, based on screenshots of the since-deleted message.

Her post generated more than 1.1 million likes in 15 hours before it was pulled from Gomez’s profile, according to a Variety report. Commenters accused her of scabbing, while one follower called the post “tone deaf.”

Selena Gomez's now-deleted post tagging "Only Murders in the Building" was up for 15 hours & earned over 1 million likes. SAG-AFTRA’s strike rules prohibit members from promoting their work via interviews or social media posts while the strike persists. https://t.co/ECpBEUCHJE pic.twitter.com/DqmNfXojOb — Variety (@Variety) August 30, 2023

Hollywood actors are nearing the second month of their strike, which has brought TV and movie production to a historic halt around the country. Meanwhile, Hollywood writers are approaching their fifth month of striking — the longest writers’ strike in decades.

Both actors and writers are accusing the major studios and streamers of failing to fairly compensate them for the work they do that appears on streaming services. They are also worried that they will be replaced by artificial intelligence technology.

With no end in sight, the strikes are wreaking havoc on economies from California to Georgia. But the general public has so far failed to show much interest in the showbiz drama, with a recent poll showing a clear majority of Americans either do not care or feel ambivalent about the situation.

Alongside comedy legends Steve Martin and Martin Short, Gomez is both a star and executive producer of Only Murders in the Building, which is currently halfway through releasing all episodes of its third season.

