Country Star Zach Bryan Arrested in Oklahoma Days After His Album Hit No. 1: ‘I Support Law Enforcement’

Country singer-songwriter Zach Bryan was arrested Thursday in northeast Oklahoma under circumstances that still remain unclear.

The 27-year-old U.S. Navy veteran was taken into custody in Vinita and subsequently booked on an obstruction of investigation charge at the Craig County Jail at 6:42 p.m., according to online jail records.

The incident came 48-hours after he had his first No. 1 debut on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart in the form of his new track with Kacey Musgraves, “I Remember Everything.”

The country star explained his “emotions got the best of me” in a statement posted on social media.

“Today I had an incident with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Emotions got the best of me and I was out of line in the things I said,” he wrote.

“I support law enforcement as much as anyone can, I was just frustrated in the moment, it was unlike me and I apologize. They brought me to jail, and there is a mug shot of me floating around,” he continued.

“Prayers we can all move on from this and prayers people know I’m just trying the best I can, I love you guys and I am truly sorry to the officers.”

Prior to his arrest Thursday, Bryan posted a photo of a dog in his passenger seat with the caption, “On the road again, gonna go see the birds win.”

When asked about his K9 companion after his release from jail, Bryan confirmed on social media his dog is “perfect” and “fed and snoozing and riding shotgun.”

The Oologah, Oklahoma, native recently won the Academy of Country Music Award for “New Male Artist Of The Year.”

His self-titled album debuted last month and immediately rose to the top spot on the Billboard 200 chart.

Bryan began his career by sharing his music on YouTube while he was enlisted and ultimately caught the eyes of millions through his viral 2019 hit “Heading South,” Fox News reports.

His first major-label album “American Heartbreak” debuted last May with a 34-song track list, and reached number five on the Billboard 200.