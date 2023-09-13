Anti-Defamation League Launching Hollywood Watchdog to Monitor Anti-Semitism in Entertainment

The Anti-Defamation League — the left-wing political organization whose mission increasingly appears to be censoring conservatives and other non-leftists who disagree with its agenda — is launching a new institute that will serve as a Hollywood watchdog to monitor for anti-semitic stereotypes in entertainment.

ADL leaders said the Los Angeles-based institute will work with industry leaders as well as other nonprofit organizations, including the left-wing Common Sense Media.

“It’s not uncommon to see Jews in movies and television, but it is most common to see Jews boxed into stereotypes and tropes that create a narrow — and often negative — impression of the Jewish people,” ADL CEO and national director Jonathan Greenblatt said in a statement issued Tuesday.

“We know that many Americans only learn about Jews and Judaism through the media, and many say they have encountered antisemitic comments or tropes from movies, TV and pop culture. At a time of rising antisemitism, we must take a hard look at how Jews are portrayed onscreen and in culture more broadly.”

The ADL’s new institute will serve as a watchdog to monitor for anti-Jewish depictions in entertainment — presumably in a similar way that GLAAD issues Hollywood report cards chastising studios on their depictions of gays and transgenders.

The new institute will also publish research, including reports evaluating positive and negative Jewish representation in entertainment, and establish “best practices” for producers, writers, and TV show creators when developing Jewish characters and storylines.

ADL’s Jonathan Greenblatt — a former Obama administration official — has turned the organization into a censorship organ of the left by working to deplatform prominent conservatives and independents for daring to stray from establishment-sanctioned beliefs.

The hashtag #BanTheADL has surged on X, or Twitter, in recent weeks, prompting Greenblatt to smear those who use it as “white supremacists.”

Greenblattt is also waging war against X-owner Elon Musk by attempting to starve the platform of ad revenue. In response, Musk recently said he will file a defamation lawsuit against the ADL.

