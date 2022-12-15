Disney Not Gay Enough for GLAAD, Receives ‘Insufficient’ Mark in Annual LGBTQ Inclusivity Report Card

In the past year alone, the Walt Disney Co. fought Florida over its ant-grooming Parental Rights in Education law, created multiple transgender characters for its children’s shows, put gay characters at the center of its big-budget movies, and even launched an LGBTQ-themed apparel line.

And still, Disney isn’t gay enough for the folks at GLAAD.

On Thursday, GLAAD gave Disney an “insufficient” mark in its annual LGBTQ inclusivity report card, saying the company’s efforts have been lacking despite progress made in recent years. The group slammed Disney for donating $25,000 to “anti-LGBTQ” politicians — without noting that Disney has historically donated to politicians across the political spectrum.

Today GLAAD released its 10th Studio Responsibility Index. This year counted a trans character in a major studio film for first time in five years, but also noted decreases in racial diversity of LGBTQ characters & LGBTQ character's screen time. Read now: https://t.co/rcZ1xPMt6X — GLAAD (@glaad) December 15, 2022

Disney wasn’t alone in GLAAD’s annual act of Hollywood chastisement. All of the studios reviewed this year received bad marks, with the worst grades handed out to Paramount and Lionsgate. Both studios received “failing” marks for not featuring a single identifiably LGBTQ character in any of the films they released in 2021.

Warner Bros. received the second-lowest grade of “poor,” with GLAAD noting that the studio continues to work with Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling, whom the group inaccurately described as an “anti-trans activist.”