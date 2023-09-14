Actress Sues Bill Cosby over Alleged Sexual Assault During 1974 Audition

A lawsuit for alleged sexual assault and battery has been filed against actor/stand-up comedian Bill Cosby by actress Linda Ridgway-Whitedeer citing a 1971 audition encounter between the pair.

Ridgway-Whitedeer alleges Cosby forced her to perform oral sex on him during what was supposed to be an audition according to a copy of the complaint, which was reviewed by PEOPLE and revealed in a report published Thursday.

The lawsuit also accuses William Morris Endeavor (WME), then known as William Morris Agency, of negligence on the grounds Cosby and Ridgway-Whitedeer were both clients of the agency at the time.

The actress’ suit claims WME should’ve been more aware of his alleged conduct, the report states.

“At the time of the sexual assault, the William Morris Agency knew, or should have had knowledge of Defendant’s repeated acts of sexual assault,” read a part of the complaint.

The lawsuit alleges Cosby had specifically asked WME to have Ridgway-Whitedeer audition for the upcoming film Hickey and Boggs.

The actress’ attorney alleged in the court documents Cosby “utilized his power and authority” to sexually assault Ridgway-Whitedeer at a filming location in Los Angeles.

The actress was anticipating a meeting with a director and other individuals generally involved in the casting process. But immediately upon her arrival, court docs claim Ridgway-Whitedeer was met by Cosby and quickly ushered into an empty director's office where the alleged assault involving forced oral sex took place. While Cosby's spokesperson had no comment on the lawsuit, the actor's attorney released a statement confirming he "vehemently denies" the allegations. "We will continue to fight each and every lawsuit that is brought under these unconstitutional look back windows until the statute is struck down," Jennifer Bonjean told The Messenger Wednesday.

“That Mr. Cosby is forced to defend a claim that is over 50 years old is nothing short of insanity — but fight we will. Mr. Cosby is not a blank check.”

Cosby, who grew up in public housing in Philadelphia, made a fortune estimated at $400 million during his 50 years in the entertainment industry.