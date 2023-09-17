Triple Daytime Emmy winning soap veteran Billy Miller, best known for his roles on The Young and the Restless and General Hospital, has died. He was 43.

TV Line reports according to Michael Fairman TV, the actor died on Friday two days before his 44th birthday. No cause of death has been announced.

Before seeking a life in entertainment, Miller attended Lamar High School in Arlington, Texas, and the University of Texas in Austin, Texas. There he received a communications degree and was one of only 20 students in the film department’s intensive Production Sequence.

The outlet sets out the Tulsa native went on to enter the daytime TV arena in 2007 when he joined the cast of All My Children as Richie Novak.

A two-year stint on the ABC soap paved the way for his breakout role as Young and the Restless‘ Billy Abbott.

Miller was the fourth actor to play Billy on CBS’ top-rated drama but quickly claimed the role as his own.

Critics and audiences both agreed with his portrayal.

During his six years on the show (2008-14), he won three Daytime Emmys (two for Outstanding Supporting Actor and one for Outstanding Lead Actor).

In 2014 TV Line notes Miller jumped to General Hospital where he took over the role of Jason Morgan/Drew Cain from Steve Burton. He left the ABC soap in 2019.

Miller’s primetime credits were many and varied.

They included guest stints on CSI: NY, Justified, Ringer, Major Crimes, Suits and Ray Donovan. He also recurred in the first season of the Apple TV+ drama Truth Be Told as the husband of Lizzy Caplan’s Lanie.