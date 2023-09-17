General Hospital Star Billy Miller, 43, Dies Two Days Before Birthday

LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 26: Actor Billy Miller attends "The Young & The Restless" 40th anniversary cake cutting ceremony at CBS Television City on March 26, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic)
Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic
Simon Kent

Triple Daytime Emmy winning soap veteran Billy Miller, best known for his roles on The Young and the Restless and General Hospital, has died. He was 43.

TV Line reports according to Michael Fairman TV, the actor died on Friday two days before his 44th birthday.  No cause of death has been announced.

Before seeking a life in entertainment, Miller attended Lamar High School in Arlington, Texas, and the University of Texas in Austin, Texas. There he received a communications degree and was one of only 20 students in the film department’s intensive Production Sequence.

The outlet sets out the Tulsa native went on to enter the daytime TV arena in 2007 when he joined the cast of All My Children as Richie Novak.

Actor Billy Miller poses with the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for ‘The Young and the Restless’ backstage at The 41st Annual Daytime Emmy Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on June 22, 2014 in Beverly Hills, California. (Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NATAS)

A two-year stint on the ABC soap paved the way for his breakout role as Young and the Restless‘ Billy Abbott.

Miller was the fourth actor to play Billy on CBS’ top-rated drama but quickly claimed the role as his own.

Critics and audiences both agreed with his portrayal.

During his six years on the show (2008-14), he won three Daytime Emmys (two for Outstanding Supporting Actor and one for Outstanding Lead Actor).

Actors Billy Miller and Scott Clifton pose with the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series award for ‘The Young and the Restless’ and ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ at 40th Annual Daytime Entertaimment Emmy Awards, June 16, 2013 in Beverly Hills, California. (Allen Berezovsky/WireImage)

In 2014 TV Line notes Miller jumped to General Hospital where he took over the role of Jason Morgan/Drew Cain from Steve Burton. He left the ABC soap in 2019.

Miller’s primetime credits were many and varied.

They included guest stints on CSI: NY, Justified, Ringer, Major Crimes, Suits and Ray Donovan. He also recurred in the first season of the Apple TV+ drama Truth Be Told as the husband of Lizzy Caplan’s Lanie.

