Actress Jennifer Garner earned high praise after being seen not just helping out a homeless man in a wheelchair but actually giving the man the shoes off her feet.

Garner was spotted by paparazzi in Santa Monica as she leaned out of her car and gave a homeless man in a wheelchair a package of essential needs. But she wasn’t satisfied with just helping the man with a bag of necessities, TMZ reported.

The Alias star also went a step above. Literally. When she saw that the man was barefoot, she jumped out of her vehicle and gave the man a pair of socks.

Then, unexpectedly, the 51-year-old actress took off her own shoes, and handed them to the man, as well.

All the while she gently talked to the fellow with a sweet smile across her face.

A small hitch in the generous offer must have occurred, as Garner’s shoes must have been too small for the man because Garner soon ran straight up to the paparazzi and asked to buy his shoes for the wheelchair-bound man she was trying to help.

“What size feet do you have?” she asked, according to PageSix. “Can I buy your shoes for him? He needs a shoe.”

Some may think of celebrity photogs as heartless, but not this fellow. He not only gave up his shoes willingly and without asking for Garner’s cash, but he also gave the man some of his own items like a shirt and a blanket, TMZ added.

Garner, who was a big advocate of mask-wearing and COVID-19 vaccines, has been seen helping out the homeless may times in the past.

For instance, Garner hosted a big food drive last year to celebrate her 50th birthday.

