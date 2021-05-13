Jennifer Garner Removes Mask: ‘We Owe That to President Biden’

Actress Jennifer Garner removed her mask at an event with First Lady Jill Biden, crediting the president for making it happen.

“I kinda can’t believe that I’m standing here without a mask on looking at maskless faces,” she said during a visit to her home state. “And we owe that to President Biden and in a large part, Gov. Justice.”

“President Biden said he would get us vaccinated and boy did he mean it,” she continued.

Watch below:

Garner urged everyone to get their vaccination shots as soon as possible.

“The most important things can do is to get this virus behind us and in order to do that we got to get anyone with vaccine hesitancy into these chairs and get a shot into their arms,” she said.

Garner said she looked forward two of her three children next week.

“I don’t even know if they know it yet, but they know it now. It’s happening,” she said. “I cannot wait. It couldn’t happen any sooner. I wish they were here right now.”

The 13 Going on 30 actress joined Sen. Joe Manchin and the first lady for a trip to Capital High School in Charleston, West Virginia, to promote coronavirus vaccines for children over the age of 12.

Garner also praised Jill Biden for supporting early education by serving on the board of “Save the Children” a humanitarian organization for children.

“I was an underling sitting at the knee of somebody wise and who had been in the trenches for a couple of years,” she said.

“I will tell you firsthand that Dr. Biden does not joke around about her job as a teacher,” she said. “She never misses a class.”

Manchin called Garner the “First Daughter of West Virginia,” and praised her as “a special person who never forgot where they came from.”

Jill Biden warned of “misinformation” circulating about the coronavirus vaccines.

“Now, there’s a fair amount of misinformation out there, and some of my friends have asked me, ‘Is the vaccination safe?'” she said. “And you all know the answer. The answer is yes.”