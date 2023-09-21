Cause of Death Revealed for 25 Year Old ‘Euphoria’ Star Angus Cloud

The cause of death for 25-year-old Euphoria star Angus Cloud has been revealed.

Cloud, who starred as a drug dealer in the raunchy HBO series, found dead at his family’s home in Oakland, California, on July 31 this year.

The cause of his death was not reported until now.

On Thursday, Sept. 21, the Alameda County Coroner revealed that the actor died of acute intoxication of substances fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine, and benzodiazepine, according to TMZ.

The actor’s family has claimed that Cloud was fighting “suicidal thoughts” after returning to the U.S. from Ireland following a funeral for his father. His father, Conor, died in May after a short battle with cancer.

There was some thought that Cloud committed suicide. The final cause of death does not necessarily rule that out. However, his mother denied this possibility saying in an Aug 4 Facebook post, “he did not intend to end his life.”

Cloud’s family eulogized the actor, saying, “It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways.”

“Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend,” the family’s statement continued. “Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence.”

Cloud played the drug dealer Fezco for two seasons on Euphoria, with the second season ending on a cliffhanger for his character. Creator Sam Levinson never revealed what he had planned to do with the character in season three, which was renewed just before the WGA strike hit.

Angus Cloud came into Euphoria with no acting experience and then effortlessly created the show’s most charming character. He had a long career ahead of him, but Fez alone will be an iconic character for generations. I hope he’s at peace now. pic.twitter.com/Gxp2ZSn3zA — The King of Burbank (@akingofburbank) July 31, 2023

