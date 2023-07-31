‘Euphoria’ Actor Angus Cloud Dead at 25

Actor Angus Cloud, best known for his role as the drug dealer Fezco on HBO’s Euphoria, has died at the age of 25.

Cloud’s family announced his passing in a statement on Monday without revealing his cause of death, hailing him as an “artist, a friend, a brother, and a son.” While the statement mentioned his struggle with mental health, it did not specify if that caused his death.

“It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways. Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss,” it said.

“The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence,” it added. “We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss.”

HBO told The Hollywood Reporter that the network was “incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Angus Cloud.”

“He was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and Euphoria family. We extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time,” it said.

Cloud played the drug dealer Fezco for two seasons on Euphoria, with the second season ending on a cliffhanger for his character. Creator Sam Levinson never revealed what he had planned to do with the character in season three, which was renewed just before the WGA strike hit.