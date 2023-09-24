Leslie Jones Reveals She Had Three Abortions, Starting at Age 18: ‘Planned Parenthood Saved My Life’

Comedian and actress Leslie Jones has revealed in her memoir that she had three abortions by her mid-twenties; she credits Planned Parenthood for “saving” her life and says she still donates to the abortion mill.

“Planned Parenthood saved my life,” Jones said in her memoir, Leslie F*cking Jones, according to a report by Insider. “I still give money to them to this day. When I went to Planned Parenthood, I finally learned how to prevent pregnancies and take care of myself.”

In her memoir, in which she talks about her early childhood and adolescence, Jones reportedly claimed she always knew from a young age that she never wanted to have children, but she didn’t know how to properly use contraceptives (and never considered abstinence).

“Prevention is what we should be teaching,” Jones continued. “If I’d even had an inkling of how to protect myself — I didn’t know any of that stuff. By my mid-twenties, I had had three abortions, and I thought, This is not a birth control method.”

Jones added that when she was a child, her mother had an illness that prevented her from teaching her about how to use birth control.

By the time Jones was 18 years old, she got pregnant with her first child, who she later killed without her parents’ knowledge or support.

“With the abortion, just the idea of having to go do this grown-ass thing, and I don’t have my mom to help me?” Jones wrote. “I didn’t have anyone.”

This is not the first time Jones has spoken about her relationship with Planned Parenthood.

Earlier this year, she reportedly discussed her connection to the abortion mill while she was hosting The Daily Show.

“You would not know how much they saved my life,” Jones said of Planned Parenthood. “So much that I have them in my trust. That’s how much I believe that that service needs to be one of the most important things.”

