LISTEN: ‘American Heart’ Singer-Songwriter Jon Kahn Releases Brand New Single: ‘Where Should We Go Tonight’

For those who listen to Breitbart News Daily on Sirius XM, you are probably familiar with the closing song American Heart which has become an anthem over the years for its unapologetic celebration of American exceptionalism. This week, its author, Jon Kahn has released a brand new country single “Where Should We Go Tonight,” a heartfelt portrayal of a relationship on the mend and the promise of what lies ahead.

In recent years, Kahn has spent quite a bit of time in the writers’ rooms in Nashville chasing songs with top tier writers, including Hall of famer, Jeffrey Steele, with whom he teamed up with to pen “Walk Toward the Fire,” which marked the tenth anniversary of the passing of Andrew Breitbart.

“Where Should We Go Tonight” is a non-political work that wears its emotional vulnerability on its sleeve, examining the moment when a relationship begins to heal from conflict and the endless possibilities that lie ahead if the protagonists have the courage to just get in the car and drive.

We got a chance to ask Kahn about the song. He wasn’t difficult to reach, as he is also the COO for Breitbart News. “Relationships are tricky and they’re not easy,” he told us. “It’s how you make it through the tough times that defines how strong a relationship is. I was interested in telling a story of two people just coming out of the storm and the potential for something even stronger. It’s about acceptance, resilience, and hope…and about a journey that hasn’t ended yet. In fact, it just might be the beginning.”

And that hope Kahn mentions is beautifully represented by the words “there’s so much life in a mile” in the chorus lyrics below.

Where should we go tonight

Just a highway and a star to light

Up where we’re goin’….

…where we’ve been

There’s so much life in a mile

So let’s go for a drive, baby

Where should we go tonight

When asked what’s next, Kahn told us that he’s been working on a new project that is quite a thematic departure for him. We hope he shares it with the Breitbart audience when it’s completed.

Follow Jon Kahn on Instagram.

