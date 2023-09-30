Aerosmith Postpones All Remaining 2023 Tour Dates After Steven Tyler, 75, Fractures Larynx

Sept. 29 (UPI) — Aerosmith is postponing the remainder of its 2023 tour dates.

The rock band announced Friday that it will reschedule the rest of its Peace Out farewell tour dates to 2024 as frontman Steven Tyler, 75, continues to recover from a vocal injury.

“To our fans: Unfortunately, Steven’s vocal injury is more serious than initially thought. His doctor has confirmed that in addition to the damage to his vocal cords, he fractured his larynx which requires ongoing care,” Aerosmith said in a statement.

“He is receiving the best medical treatment available to ensure his recovery is swift, but given the nature of a fracture, he is being told patience is essential.”

Aerosmith has yet to announce the rescheduled dates. Previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new dates, while refunds will be available for those unable to attend.

“I am heartbroken to not be out there with Aerosmith, my brothers and the incredible Black Crowes, rocking with the best fans in the world. I promise we will be back as soon as we can!” Tyler said.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Aerosmith (@aerosmith)

Aerosmith previously rescheduled several dates of the tour to 2024, citing Tyler’s vocal cord damage.

“I’m heartbroken to say I have received strict doctor’s orders not to sing for the next thirty days. I sustained vocal cord damage during Saturday’s show that led to subsequent bleeding,” Tyler said Sept. 11. “We’ll need to postpone a few dates so that we can come back and give you the performance you deserve.”

Aerosmith kicked off the tour Sept. 2 in Philadelphia and was originally to conclude the tour in January 2024.

The band was formed in Boston in 1970 and has since released 15 albums.