U2’s Bono Says America at a ‘Low Ebb’ Under Biden, Refuses to Use the ‘T-Word’ (Trump)

U2’s Bono has declared that America is now at a “low ebb” — a possible insult to President Joe Biden, who is facing record-low popularity among voters in the face of runaway inflation, a tsunami of illegal aliens, and endless taxpayer funding for the endless war in Ukraine.

In an interview this week with Britain’s Channel 4, the rocker refused to utter what he called the “T-word,” meaning former President Donald Trump. He also didn’t mention Biden during the conversation.

“I’m attracted to to freedom,” Bono said, when asked about the political issues that preoccupy him most. “I think it’s important that we demonstrate to the world what freedom looks like, what freedom acts like. So I’ll bet on freedom and I bet that America comes back from this rather low ebb it is out of presently.”

The corporate news reporter then asked Bono if he thought America would go “lower” if Trump is re-elected.

“We don’t use the T-word,” he replied.

During the interview, fellow U2 bandmate The Edge appeared to insult Trump supporters by accusing them of subverting democracy — a familiar rhetorical technique from the Biden administration that equates any dissent from the left’s agenda as being anti-democracy.

“Democracy is having the existential crisis,” the Edge said. “It’s very hard to imagine argument against authoritarianism both at home and abroad when there is this substantial group of people, particularly in America, who are actually second guessing the principles of inclusion and freedom.”

