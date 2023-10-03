‘Batman’ Star Robert Pattinson, Worth $100 Million, Says He Suffers Anxiety Over Lack of Job Security in Film Industry

The Batman star Robert Pattinson, who has an estimated net worth of $100 million, revealed his anxiety over the lack of job security in the film industry, saying it gives actors the feeling that they’re going to “spend the vast majority” of their lives “unemployed and desperate.”

“I’m constantly thinking that you’re just going to spend the vast majority of your life unemployed and desperate and kind of feeling like you’re a total failure. I think that’s just what life is,” Pattinson told comedian Jordan Firstman for Interview magazine.

Firstman reacted, saying, “If Robert Pattinson is saying that, there is no hope for anyone to ever be satisfied.”

The Twilight star went on to explain that he feels this way due to the unpredictable nature of his profession, which can have an actor “employed for three months” and working “at a maximum” before they end up unemployed again.

“I feel like you’re specifically at a maximum most of the time you’re doing a job and you’re employed for three months. That’s the most stressful thing in the world,” the actor said.

Elsewhere in the interview, Pattinson disclosed his motivation for getting involved in projects that he actually believes in.

“I have a deep, deep fear of humiliation,” the Remember Me star said. “And also, you sort of know it’s down to you. You can say it’s a shitty script or the director’s a dick or blah, blah, blah, but at the end of the day, no one’s going to care about the reasons.”

“You’re the one who everyone’s going to say is lame. And the vast majority of people will say you’re lame even when you tried your best,” Pattinson said.

The actor added that he’s okay with taking breaks from being “relevant,” because too much relevancy can make an actor “burn out and die early,” and admitted that there is no “drug” that “hits like relevancy.”

“I think you can have a moment of relevancy every two years, and that’s the best way to do it,” he said. “The people that are relevant all the time, it’s no way to live. You’re going to burn out and die early.”

“The pandemic was my first taste of relevancy, and it’s such an addictive drug. I’ve done almost every drug, and nothing hits like relevancy,” Pattinson added. “But when it goes away, the withdrawals are crazy.”

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.