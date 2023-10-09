Food Network Chef Michael Chiarello Dies at 61: ‘His Legacy Will Forever Live On’

Loved ones are mourning the loss of celebrity chef Michael Chiarello who died recently in Napa, California, after an acute allergic reaction.

The 61 year old’s company, Gruppo Chiarello, said Saturday he passed away after being treated for the reaction that resulted in anaphylactic shock, Today reported Monday.

An image shows the chef hard at work while cooking:

Doctors were treating him at Queen of the Valley Medical Center and his loved ones were with him when he died.

In a statement, his family said:

He brought people together through the joy of shared meals, fostering lasting memories around the table. As we navigate this profound loss, we hold dear the moments we cherished with him, both in his kitchens and in our hearts. His legacy will forever live on in the love he poured into every dish and the passion he instilled in all of us to savor life’s flavors.

WebMD describes anaphylactic shock as a severe allergic reaction that can result in death if it is not promptly treated.

“It’s most often caused by an allergy to food, insect bites, or certain medications,” the site continued:

The terms “anaphylaxis” and “anaphylactic shock” are often used to mean the same thing. They both refer to a severe allergic reaction. Shock is when your blood pressure drops so low that your cells (and organs) don’t get enough oxygen. Anaphylactic shock is shock that’s caused by anaphylaxis.

In 1982, Chiarello graduated from the Culinary Institute of America and later opened his restaurant Tra Vigne in Napa Valley. He also started businesses pertaining to olive oil and winemaking before joining the Food Network, the Today report said.

“Michael was the kind of friend who was always there to support you, even when he needed support himself,” owner of Frank Family Vineyards, Frank Rich, said of the late chef, according to KTVU:

Meanwhile, Gruppo Chiarello said the chef’s “passion for food and life will forever be etched in our kitchens and our hearts,” and asked others to help celebrate his life by sharing a meal with loved ones.