Jon Voight Condemns Hamas as ‘Vermin’ — ‘It Will Be Destroyed Once and for All so that Jewish People Can Be in Peace and Live in Safety’

Oscar-winning actor Jon Voight has condemned Hamas as “vermin” in a new video posted to social media in which he said Israel will destroy the Palestinian terrorist organization with the help of God.

Jon Voight posted his new message to X on Wednesday, calling the murderous attacks the “Hamas Holocaust.”

“Israel, I love you. Israel will stand tall for the land of its sacred soil. These sick-minded beings have been evil since birth. They’re trained to destroy,” he said.

“God’s power along with the Israeli army will end this destruction and the power of this evil. It will be destroyed once and for all so that Jewish people can be in peace and live in safety, to live life. L’Chaim.”

Watch below:

Voight continued:

Let me assure you, by the almighty power of God, and the power of Moses who once stood in the time of evil forces, that this is the Holocaust. It’s the horror that was witnessed by the Jews of Auschwitz. And I have come now to warn the evil ones that God will show truths again. He shall win this war for his people as when Moses was able to lift the Red Sea. He shall rid this vermin once and for all. And we the people shall stand and fight for our loved ones, lost and living. And we must remember, God shall light the candle for all the children of God — the Ten

Commandments, the laws of life, the truths of justice. The memory of this Hamas Holocaust will haunt all, but we shall heal. We shall makes sure this will never happen again. In the name of Moses, I declare justice for all. The world is mourning with you Israel, and the USA stands with you. And as Moses said, let our people go. Much love to you Israel. Much love.

Hamas’ attacks on Israel have so far left more than 1,200 Israelis dead, with approximately 3,000 wounded. An official Israeli spokesman said babies and toddlers were found decapitated at a kibbutz in southern Israel.

