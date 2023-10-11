‘Stranger Things’ Star Noah Schnapp Blasts Instagram Followers for Celebrating Hamas: ‘You Either Stand with Israel or You Stand with Terrorism’

Netflix’s Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp has blasted his Instagram followers who have voiced their support and even celebrated Hamas and its murder of Israelis, saying “you either stand with Israel or you stand with terrorism.”

Noah Schnapp was responding to comments he received after re-posting a photo of an Israeli girl murdered during Hamas’ surprise attack at a music festival on Saturday.

“I was met with comments reading ‘no one cares free Palestine’ and ‘She deserves that, and every Israeli terrorist deserves that – Free Palestine,'” he wrote on Instagram Wednesday. “I am outraged by the justification and celebration of the death of a young girls life. Have people lost their minds??? STOP!”

He added: “You don’t have to be Jewish, you don’t have to be Israeli, you just have to have empathy and common sense to know that THIS is wrong.”

“I hope we can agree that Hamas are a recognized terrorist organization: they don’t represent the Palestinian people when they value murdering Israelis more than protecting their own,” Schnapp wrote. “You either stand with Israel or you stand with terrorism. It shouldn’t be a difficult choice. Shame on you.”

Schnapp will return for the fifth and final season of Stranger Things, which is currently on hold due to the ongoing SAG–AFTRA strike.

A select handful of Hollywood actors has publicly condemned Hamas, including Jon Voight, Natalie Portman, Gal Gadot, Jamie Lee Curtis, Mark Hamill, and even Madonna.

But many more are taking a both-sides approach to Hamas’ slaughter of Israeli civilians and soldiers, including Patton Oswalt, Mark Ruffalo, Mia Farrow, and George Takei.

“It is absolutely reasonable and logical to be opposed to the Israeli government’s treatment of Palestinians WHILE SIMULTANEOUSLY calling for the protection of Jews in Israel and around the world,” comedian Patton Oswalt wrote on Instagram.

