Trans ‘Big Brother’ Contestant Hallie Clarke Teases Using Winnings to Have ‘Designer Vagina’ Surgery

Hallie Clarke, the 18-year-old member of the UK’s current cast of Big Brother, has not only come out as a transgender woman to castmates, but also admitted that he would use the £100,000 cash prize for “designer vagina” surgery.

Clarke made these proclamations during the Oct. 9 episode of the re-booted series, according to Pink News.

While speaking of transitioning to a woman, Clarke was asked if he intended to go the full, surgical route.

“Yeah, if I win I’m gonna get a vagina. A designer vagina, that’s what I want. And I’m going to pay my mum back for all the years she paid for my treatment,” Clarke told castmate Kerry Riches, who is notable for having multiple sclerosis and has to use a wheelchair.

Here's to Hallie being her authentic self ❤️ #BBUK pic.twitter.com/hS8zOrk6TS — Big Brother UK (@bbuk) October 9, 2023

Clarke went on to describe the treatments he uses to suppress his manhood by using testosterone blockers and other drugs.

The teen castmate said he had been on hormone replacement therapy to suppress testosterone and promote estrogen since he was 16.

“Every night I have to do my gel,” Clarke explained. “It’s like cream, you pump it on and rub it in between your thighs or outer arm.”

Clarke also explained that Britain’s National Health Services has very long wait times and so he had to revert to private medical treatments to keep regular on treatments, and that it has cost his family £30,000.

“It’s five plus years on the [NHS] waiting list,” Clarke complained. “I don’t want to wait that long. I’ve never had a boyfriend, I’ve never had sex, never done anything sexual with anyone because I’m just not comfortable in my body.”

“At the end of the day, sex isn’t the most important thing. The mind doesn’t match the body, that’s the best way to describe being trans. I have a female mind but the body just doesn’t match,” Clarke concluded.

At 18, Clarke hasn’t had enough life experience to know whether sex would be “comfortable” or not. But it could occur that he will find sex impossible if he allows surgeons to castrate him and remove his penis for a vaginoplasty because patients often lose all sensation in their genitals and are unable to experience pleasure from sexual intercourse after such surgical proceedires. Indeed, intercourse can be extremely painful for trans women and there is a constant risk of repeated infections for the rest of the patient’s life.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston