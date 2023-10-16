Kevin Spacey Premiere Cancelled by London Cinema — ‘Horrified We Are Mentioned in Same Breath’

A cinema in London’s West End set to host the debut of Kevin Spacey’s new film Control — one of the actor’s first roles since he was acquitted of sexual assault charges — has canceled the movie’s premiere.

Prince Charles Cinema, situated near the theater hub of Leicester Square and known for screening independent films, explained the decision by saying in part it was “horrified that we are being mentioned in the same breath as his new film,” the Daily Mail reported (via Deadline).

The cinema’s management wrote a letter to Control’s lead actress Lauren Metcalf, saying it has issues with the production:

We have an issue. It is with my apologies that I have to inform you that we have cancelled your hire with us. Last night it came to our attention that your film features Kevin Spacey, in particular his first film since the court case. My staff as well as I are horrified that we are being mentioned in the same breath as his new film for the premiere.

The producers have since outlined another “much better” theater has agreed to host the premiere.

A lawyer for Spacey told the Daily Telegraph: “The Prince Charles Cinema’s decision to censor Kevin’s exciting new project is beyond disappointing.”

Variety reports the two-time Oscar winner, who was acquitted of sexual assault charges at a London trial back in July, recorded his part but does not appear on screen; his voice is heard in phone calls with Home Secretary Stella Simmons, played by Welsh actor Lauren Metcalfe.

Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey was found not guilty of nine sex offences at London’s Southwark Crown Court on Wednesday. https://t.co/sfe424Wa72 — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) July 26, 2023

After Spacey was cleared on all counts following a four-week trial in London’s Southwark Crown Court, Control director Gene Fallaize told Variety, “I don’t regret casting Kevin and I would do it all over again.”

Control will be released in both the U.S. and the U.K. on Dec. 15.