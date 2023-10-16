Voice Actor Tara Strong Says She Lost Animation Job After Strong Support of Israel and Condemnation of Hamas

Veteran animation voice actor Tara Strong has been fired from the lead role in the upcoming Boxtown cartoon series after she irked social media users with her strong support of Israel and her explicit condemnation of Hamas.

Strong, who has been featured in a long list of animated projects including an animated part in Loki, as well as series The New Batman Adventures, Teen Titans, Rugrats, The Powerpuff Girls, The Fairly OddParents, and many more, says that she was unaware that she had been fired until she saw the recasting notice posted by the cartoon series on X.

“Hello all! Just wanted to offer a quick update on Boxtown,” the notice on the official Boxtown X page reads. “We will be recasting the role of Bill (previously played by Tara Strong). We’ll have more info soon on open auditions.”

Hello all! Just wanted to offer a quick update on Boxtown. We will be recasting the role of Bill (previously played by Tara Strong). We’ll have more info soon on open auditions. Thanks for y’all’s understanding as we re-orient and figure out the next steps. #Boxtown… — “Boxtown” the animated series (@BoxtownOfficial) October 12, 2023

Strong, 50, told her more than 430,000 followers that she found out about being fired when she saw the Boxtown post, adding “This is what happens when you help fans get shows made, I guess. Fired for being Jewish. Glad I helped you get your kickstarter money. Please lose my email address & pray for my family in Israel and in Gaza.”

Just found out on twitter! This is what happens when you help fans get shows made I guess. Fired for being Jewish. Glad I helped you get your kickstarter money. Please lose my email address & pray for my family in Israel and in Gaza. & #prayforpeace. — tara strong (@tarastrong) October 13, 2023

The producers of Boxtown describe their upcoming series as an “adult animated show.”

According to the description:

Set in a fictional, crime-ridden neon city, Boxtown is an adult animated show following Tim, a so-so detective with a knack for conning both clients and suspects alike, as he teams up with Bill, a squishable and earnest orphan obsessed with true crime. Although they’re an unlikely duo, Tim and Bill share one common goal: solving cases—even if for Bill, it’s more altruistic than Tim’s main motivators, which are (1) to make money, and (2) to stick it to the city’s prestigious corporate detective agency.

Strong has engaged in a flurry of X posts about the war in Gaza.

She also heaped scorn on the Palestinian terror group Hamas.

For those who support the actions of #Hamas; when they infiltrate your home town, on your soil, break into Jewish homes, raping, beheading innocent babies,will you applaud them? Will you wave their flag while they slaughter Christians & Muslims who don’t believe their ideologies? — tara strong (@tarastrong) October 10, 2023

The monsters #HAMAS filmed the brutal slaughter of a young man and his girlfriend & TEXT IT TO THE BOY’S MOTHER FROM HER SON’S PHONE https://t.co/LLo9OoPlkR — tara strong (@tarastrong) October 10, 2023

This is only the beginning. They were smart to start with a country people love to hate. — tara strong (@tarastrong) October 9, 2023

#Hamas has successfully brainwashed the western world to actually believe that #terrorism can be justified. — tara strong (@tarastrong) October 9, 2023

Critics, though, insisted that Strong was calling all Muslims terrorists, a claim she refuted in another X post.

I didn’t, I said #Hamas please learn the difference — tara strong (@tarastrong) October 13, 2023

