Actor Wallace Shawn appeared at a protest in Washington, DC, Monday where he blasted Israel’s response to Hamas’ bloody terrorist attacks, saying he doesn’t “believe in revenge, and that’s what this is.”

Shawn has long been a vocal anti-Israel activist and is a leading member of the Jewish Voice for Peace, a left-wing anti-Zionist group that blamed Hamas’ murderous rampage last week on “Israeli apartheid.”

On Monday, The Princess Bride star spoke at the outdoor protest, which was co-organized by Jewish Voice for Peace and If Not Now, another anti-Israel group.

“It’s certainly one of the most deliberate cruelties inflicted on a group of people that I can remember that my own government has supported,” Shawn said, referring to Israel’s military response in Gaza.

“Even in Vietnam, there was a whole elaborate explanation that people gave, and they didn’t quite admit they were just slaughtering the innocent. This is very deliberate.”

“I also don’t really believe in revenge, and that’s what this is.”

WALLACE SHAWN is inconceivably here at the White House with @IfNotNowOrg and @JvpAction demanding President Biden fight for a ceasefire and end the killing of Palestinian and Israeli civilians. pic.twitter.com/cG2v1G8i1j — Waleed Shahid (@_waleedshahid) October 16, 2023

BREAKING: American Jews and allies have now blocked 4+ doors to the White House. We’re prepared to put our bodies in the way of more slaughter — we’re ready to stay here until Biden forces a ceasefire. pic.twitter.com/SlcIPuijRs — IfNotNow🔥 (@IfNotNowOrg) October 16, 2023

Shawn has long been a leading member of the Jewish Voice for Peace, which opposes the existence of Israel. The organization blamed last week’s Hamas terrorist attacks on “Israeli apartheid and occupation — and United States complicity in that oppression.”

The group also counts Noam Chomsky, Judith Butler, and Angels in America playwright Tony Kushner among its members.

